The Rock doesn’t like to be beaten, especially not by a bunch of teenagers.

A day after students from a Franklin Square high school broke the Guinness World Record for cereal box dominoes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson beat their brand-new record by almost 200 boxes.

“Dwanta Claus is comiiiiiing to town . . . ” the actor and professional wrestler wrote on Facebook, where his event was broadcast live on Tuesday. “With four Guinness World Records under my belt, I thought it was about time to go for number FIVE.”

Watch The Rock's team break the record

Johnson’s digital production studio, Seven Bucks Digital Studios, built a maze of 3,000 cereal boxes to topple domino-style on the broadcast, also shared by the Guinness World Records official Facebook account and viewed more than 1.1 million times.

The timing appears coincidental. Johnson wrote that his team had been working to build the cereal box maze for a week, and the post said the number to beat was 2,686 — the previous record that the Franklin Square students also broke on Monday by knocking down 2,866 boxes.

Still, the close timing made people a bit skeptical.

“I don’t know what sounds funnier: that this was purely a coincidence or that The Rock saw this on Twitter last night and was like “I can beat that,” wrote one Twitter user, referencing a Newsday story about the local attempt on Monday.

Both attempts to break the record contributed to good causes.

The students from H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square donated their cereal boxes to places in Florida and Puerto Rico hit by recent hurricanes. Johnson will send his boxes to The Midnight Mission, an organization that helps the homeless in Los Angeles.

Still, some on social media defended the high schoolers who worked hard for months to secure cereal box donations and raise money for shipping costs.

Yesterday a high school on Long Island broke a random Guinness World Record for "Most Cereal Boxes Toppled in a Domino Fashion."



Unfortunately for them, The Rock is gonna beat it 1-day later. pic.twitter.com/2xj38n7wA5 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 28, 2017

Facebook user Mike Cart wrote on Johnson’s post that he was disappointed by the timing, even if the “execution was noble.”

“Two seventeen-year-old students spearheaded a massive campaign themselves! All the boxes are already packed up and on their way to Hurricane Relief efforts in Florida and Puerto Rico. This was a grassroots effort by our amazing kids who put our small little school on the map for merely a day. So disappointing that the Rock’s timing was so poor.”

Some also think the kids should take it in stride. After all, it’s The Rock.

“If I set a world record like that, safe to say The Rock is the only person who I wouldn’t be upset at for breaking it the next day.”

The students and faculty at Carey High School could not immediately be reached for comment.