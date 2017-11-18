TODAY'S PAPER
Activists call on Cuomo to stop pipeline project in the Rockaways

Activists demonstrated against a planned 3-mile pipeline that would transport natural gas.

George Povall, of Point Lookout, director of All

George Povall, of Point Lookout, director of All Our Energy, speaks during a protest held in Long Beach on the boardwalk, on Saturday Nov. 18, 2017, calling to stop pipeline construction in the Rockaways. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By John Asbury  john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island residents are asking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to stop a proposed pipeline in the Rockaways and to end fracking and pipelines statewide.

About 30 residents and activists gathered on the Long Beach boardwalk Saturday calling for the end to burning fossil fuels and urged New York State to convert to renewable energy by 2030.

Tulsa-based Williams Partners is planning a 3-mile pipeline...

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach.

