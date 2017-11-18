Activists call on Cuomo to stop pipeline project in the Rockaways
Activists demonstrated against a planned 3-mile pipeline that would transport natural gas.
Long Island residents are asking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to stop a proposed pipeline in the Rockaways and to end fracking and pipelines statewide.
About 30 residents and activists gathered on the Long Beach boardwalk Saturday calling for the end to burning fossil fuels and urged New York State to convert to renewable energy by 2030.
Tulsa-based Williams Partners is planning a 3-mile pipeline...
