Woman falls off bike, fatally hit by box truck, police say

By Kim Predham kim.predham@newsday.com
A woman was killed Saturday when she fell off her bicycle and was hit by a box truck in Rockville Centre, Nassau County police said.

The 67-year-old woman, who was not identified, was riding her bike north on South Park Avenue around 2:40 p.m. when she fell, police said. She was struck by a 2003 Ford truck that was also headed north, police said in a news release.

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating.

