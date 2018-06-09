Woman falls off bike, fatally hit by box truck, police say
A woman was killed Saturday when she fell off her bicycle and was hit by a box truck in Rockville Centre, Nassau County police said.
The 67-year-old woman, who was not identified, was riding her bike north on South Park Avenue around 2:40 p.m. when she fell, police said. She was struck by a 2003 Ford truck that was also headed north, police said in a news release.
The driver of the truck stopped and called 911. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating.
