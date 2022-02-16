TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Massive fire in Rockville Centre after tanker hits building, Nassau police say

Rockville Centre Fire Department responded to an accident

Rockville Centre Fire Department responded to an accident with an overturned gasoline tanker at Sunrise Highway and North Centre Avenue early this morning, Feb. 16, 2022. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A tanker truck crashed in a massive fireball that damaged or destroyed several buildings and forced the closure of Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

Police said the crash is believed to only have involved the tanker and said that it hit a building at about 1:15 a.m. near North Centre Avenue, spilling fuel that then erupted in a fire, setting buildings ablaze on the east and west sides of the wide intersection.

The crash has closed Sunrise Highway in both directions between North Centre and North Park avenues, and it is believed those closures will remain in place through the morning rush-hour and likely beyond.

The location is yards north of the intersection of North Park, Lincoln Avenue and Merrick Road.

Rockville Centre police, Nassau police, firefighters from several South Shore jurisdictions in Nassau, Nassau County fire marshals and Nassau Arson Bomb Squad detectives, as well as police ambulance crews all responded to the scene.

Additional details were still emerging and the extent of any damage was not immediately known Wednesday morning, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

The Bryant Library's digital collection portal includes photographs
Archivists expand hunt to uncover more of Roslyn's Black history
U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice poses outside of her
Rep. Kathleen Rice says she won't seek reelection
Tire-popping potholes have opened up across Long Island,
Pothole Island: Gaping holes leaving motorists fed up, feeling repair pinch
Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips announced on Tuesday
Phillips begins audit of Nassau reassessment
It's still a tough market for buyers.
LI home prices hit plateau as listings shortage deepens
Manhasset Superintendent Vincent Butera was placed on paid
Manhasset board approves separation deal with superintendent
Didn’t find what you were looking for?