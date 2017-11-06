Volunteers are needed to fill more than 15,000 bags with Thanksgiving meal items in Rockville Centre to be given to charities, according to a news release.

The “Fill-the-Bag” event is sponsored by Robert Jesberger, owner of Mid Island Collision in Rockville Centre, the release said. Jesberger donated more than $200,000 toward the purchase of nonperishable Thanksgiving food that is expected to feed more than 130,000 people on Long Island and other parts of New York, as well as in New Jersey and Connecticut.

“Our financially struggling neighbors down the street, homeless individuals, veterans — no adult or child should go hungry, especially during this time of year,” Jesberger said in the release. “Fill-the-Bag is my personal way of helping as many people as possible have a Thanksgiving meal.”

Volunteers are needed on Nov. 20 and 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the release said. Charities, which need to preregister, are to pick up the bags on Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The packing is to take place at Mid Island Collision, 20 Lakeview Ave., Rockville Centre.

For more information and to register as a charity, call 516-829-8374 or email MICFillTheBag@gmail.com.