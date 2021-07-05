An altercation between two groups at a July Fourth block party in Roosevelt left one man shot dead and two other people injured, Nassau police said.

The victims' identities were not released. Police also had no immediate information on any possible suspects in the shootings, which occured just before 7:30 p.m. on Hudson Avenue, officials said.

Police also have not said how many people were involved nor how many shots were fired. They have not characterized the dispute.

The man killed was identified only as a 27-year-old from Hempstead. Police said the other two victims — a 21-year-old man from Hempstead and a 31-year-old Uniondale woman — were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The woman is in critical but stable condition and the man is stable, police said,

Police did not detail the extent of their wounds.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shootings and said detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.