Roosevelt man drove drunk in Freeport with child in car, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Roosevelt man faces drunken driving charges under Leandra's Law after he was arrested while driving in Freeport early Sunday, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25,  was driving a 2007 Honda Civic at about 2 a.m. westbound on Washburn Avenue when he made a right on red onto Main Street, police said. Freeport police officers stopped Urbina whose breath, they said, smelled of alcohol. His one-year-old daughter and the child's mother were in the car along with an open container of an unspecified alcoholic beverage, police said.

The girl was released to her mother, police said.

Urbina was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and traffic infractions.

He was expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday. 

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

