Nine people, including five children, were displaced Sunday after a fire destroyed a two-story home in Roosevelt, Nassau police said.

The Roosevelt Fire Department was called to the home on West Centennial Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., where they found heavy fire and smoke conditions. The residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived, police said.

Additional units from surrounding communities were called to the scene to assist with the blaze, which took about an hour to bring under control. Nobody was injured, police said.