TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Nine displaced after fire destroys Roosevelt home, Nassau police say

Fire rages through house on West Centennial Avenue

Fire rages through house on West Centennial Avenue in Roosevelt on Sunday.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Nine people, including five children, were displaced Sunday after a fire destroyed a two-story home in Roosevelt, Nassau police said.

The Roosevelt Fire Department was called to the home on West Centennial Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., where they found heavy fire and smoke conditions. The residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived, police said.

Additional units from surrounding communities were called to the scene to assist with the blaze, which took about an hour to bring under control. Nobody was injured, police said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Nassau top stories

People walk while wearing masks in Port Jefferson
You got the COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?
Long Island 2011 valedictorians share life lessons and
10 years ago, they were valedictorians. Where are they now?
Rendering of 33rd Street looking east from Eighth
A new vision for Penn: Tall ceilings, lots of open space, new entrances
Google Earth view of the Peninsula Golf Course
Curran vows to uphold covenants at East Massapequa golf course
Maidaya Maldonado, operations director of Adelante of Suffolk
Black, Latino Long Islanders getting vaccinated at lower rates, data shows
A street sign in front of St. Aidan
Memorialized names of priests accused of sexual abuse open old wounds
Didn’t find what you were looking for?