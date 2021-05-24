Two residents of a Roosevelt housing complex and five others face multiple felony drug charges for dealing narcotics and other illegal drugs out of a unit at the facility, authorities said Monday.

The complex on Babylon Turnpike also houses the Rosa Parks Senior Center and across the street from Centennial Park.

Seven suspects were arrested Friday night and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nassau County police said.

Suspects Moses Fletcher, 62, and Antoine Gaskin, 48, live at the complex, police said.

Others charged were Sharolyn Bradley, 56, of Georgia, Jeffery Doctor, 43, of Amityville, Nathan Moses Hinson, 57, of Roosevelt, and his son, Shaquan, 33, of West Hempstead, and Brian Page, 53, of Roosevelt.

Nathan Moses Hinson was also charged with a second count of fifth-degree criminal possession and held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The others were arraigned Saturday at Nassau County Court in Mineola and released, Ryder said.

Gregory Madey of Mineola, the lawyer for Nathan Moses Hinson, could not immediately be reached for comment. Gaskin's lawyer, Christopher Devane of Mineola, declined to comment. Page's lawyer, Christopher Graziano, of Mineola, said he and his client are "are going to fight the case through and through."

Ryder said community complaints about drug sales led police to investigate the complex.

"The drug dealers would come from Centennial Park, come over here, buy their drugs and go back to Centennial Park," Ryder said at a news conference outside the senior center.

Police executed a search warrant at the complex Friday night and recovered crack cocaine, glassine pipes, some pills, a large amount of drug packaging and scales, Ryder said.

Hempstead Senior Councilwoman Dorothy L. Goosby said residents "have complained so much about the fact that there are people coming into that complex where they live, selling drugs.

County Executive Laura Curren said to help those living at the complex "we need to do everything we can to make sure that they are safe and that they can feel confident going about their day, socializing, doing what they have to do, running errands. … Young children deserve a chance and be carefree, especially now as we’re loosening our COVID restrictions and life is starting to get back to normal."