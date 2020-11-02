A Roosevelt man faces a murder charge after his arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last month at his home, Nassau police said.

Isiah Cust, 30, was charged with second-degree murder, police said in a statement Monday night. The identity of the male victim, 27, was not released.

About 10 a.m. Oct. 25, police officers responded to a disturbance at Cust's Brookside Avenue home, authorities said.

Officers found the victim "on the ground with puncture wounds. The victim appeared to have been stabbed," police said. "He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased at 10:28 am by a staff physician."

Police did not explain what relationship, if any, Cust had with the victim.

Cust is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.