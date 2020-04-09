Nassau County police have arrested a Roosevelt man on robbery and drug possession charges after they said he repeatedly punched a second man who observed him in a car last week and took the second man's wallet on a Roosevelt street, authorities said in a news release.

First Squad detectives said Rahmarv McNeil, 18, of Washington Avenue was arraigned on Tuesday on second-degree robbery, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

At McNeil's arraignment Tuesday bail was set at $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash, according to court records.

He was being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, records show, but his attorney could not be reached for comment.

Police said McNeil attacked a man who had seen him sitting inside a car belonging to the victim’s neighbor while it was parked on E. Fulton Street on April 1 shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police said McNeil grabbed the victim in a rear chokehold as he walked, and punched him in the head several times near Stevens Street.

Shortly after that scuffle, police said, the victim observed McNeil in the same vehicle and he took a picture of McNeil with a cellphone, at which time McNeil attacked again, punching the victim and taking his wallet once he fell to the ground.

Police investigated the incident and McNeil was arrested Monday, without incident.