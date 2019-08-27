TODAY'S PAPER
Shooting near schools in Roosevelt leads to lockdown, officials say

Nassau County Police are investigating an undisclosed incident

Nassau County Police are investigating an undisclosed incident at Roosevelt Middle School, police said Tuesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Roosevelt man fired three shots from a handgun into the ground near the football field at Roosevelt High School Tuesday morning following a dispute with two school landscapers, Nassau police said.

The landscapers and the roughly 140 teachers and students on the school grounds were unharmed while the subject, who has not yet been identified, surrendered to authorities after barricading himself into his home, said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The incident began shortly after 9 am when the suspect, who lives on Bauer Avenue, which abuts the high school, got into a verbal dispute with two school custodial staff members, Ryder said.

“He goes into the school grounds and confronts them about some landscaping dispute,” Ryder said in an interview. “And then he pulls out his weapon and fired three rounds into the ground.”

The school, which was not in session but occupied by about 40 teachers and another 100 football, soccer and track athletes, immediately went into lockdown, he said.

The suspect then barricaded himself into his home, which was occupied by his brother, an older woman and a six year old child, Ryder said.

When the Bureau of Special Operations arrived at the scene the subject surrender without incident, he said.

“Everyone was taken out of the house safely,” Ryder said.

The school district website alerted parents to the incident while it was going on.  "The High School and Middle School are on lockout due to an incident in the area. Everyone is safe and secure. Please do not approach the surrounding areas. Police have the area secure."

The middle school at 335 East Clinton Ave. was placed on lockdown, where students and staff shelter in place Tuesday morning, Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

The high school is on 1 Wagner Ave.

With Nicole Fuller

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

