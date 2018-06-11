TODAY'S PAPER
Woman hurt after car, tractor trailer crash in Roslyn, cops say

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
A driver was transported to a hospital Sunday after her car and a tractor trailer were involved in an accident in Roslyn, police said.

The crash occurred on West Shore Road and Harbor Park Drive around 9 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The car’s driver was taken to an area hospital, and her medical condition was not known, police said.

More information was not available Sunday night.

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

