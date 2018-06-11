Woman hurt after car, tractor trailer crash in Roslyn, cops say
A driver was transported to a hospital Sunday after her car and a tractor trailer were involved in an accident in Roslyn, police said.
The crash occurred on West Shore Road and Harbor Park Drive around 9 p.m., Nassau County police said.
The car’s driver was taken to an area hospital, and her medical condition was not known, police said.
More information was not available Sunday night.
