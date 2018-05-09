Roslyn Harbor village officials said they plan to send a letter to Nassau County urging its public works department to launch a traffic study at an intersection that some trustees and residents said is unsafe.

Residents at a Tuesday village board meeting said they want a stop sign placed at Dogwood and Bryant avenues, but trustees have said they can’t make that decision because Bryant Avenue is a county road.

Trustees said they believe the intersection is hazardous, but the county must first do a traffic study. Deputy Mayor Sandy Quentzel said a traffic study won’t guarantee a stop sign will be erected.

“We just want Nassau County to come out and take a look at it,” she said. “They may say ‘Not a good spot, sorry can’t do it.’ ”

Marty and Debra Litt live on Dogwood Avenue and said the intersection is an accident waiting to happen.

“When exiting Dogwood onto Bryant, you take your life into your hands,” said Marty Litt, adding that there should be a stop sign on the eastbound lane of Bryant at Dogwood.

Litt said there is a hill on Bryant Avenue just before Dogwood that is so steep it prevents drivers from seeing oncoming traffic if someone is exiting Dogwood Avenue and trying to turn onto Bryant.

“A stop sign could at least alert someone to slow down,” said Debra Litt. “Right now, people go so quickly over that hill and there’s nothing to make them slow down.”

The village does have a stop sign on Dogwood Avenue facing Bryant Avenue. Trustee Jeremy Rosof said part of the problem on Bryant Avenue is that drivers zoom down the road “at an accelerated clip.” He said the village has tried to address the issue by placing a yellow, slow-down sign on Bryant’s eastbound lane, but “nobody slowed down.”

Rosof didn’t hold out hope that a stop sign would make much difference.

“They’re not slowing down where it says slow down at, so what makes you think they’re gonna listen now,” he said.