Trustees in Roslyn Harbor want to pass a new law that governs when, where, and for how long a resident or business can erect a tent in the village.

A party supply company last month sought a tent permit for a June 30 wedding and village officials realized Roslyn Harbor doesn't have a temporary tent law, Village Clerk Marla Wolfson. Since then, trustees have reviewed tent structure regulations in other villages, looking for ideas on how to craft their own tent law.

A new law, if enacted, would apply to public and private property, officials said.

Roslyn Harbor Village Attorney Peter MacKinnon showed trustees the tent structure law in Old Westbury during Tuesday's village board meeting and said a similar version should be passed in Roslyn Harbor.

“It defines what tents are regulated,” MacKinnon said about Old Westbury’s law. “It also defines that you cannot establish permanent tents, and it also sets the period of . . . when permits are issued, when temporary tents have to be removed.”

MacKinnon is to draft a Roslyn Harbor tent law, and trustees said they will hold a public hearing on the proposed law in September. Trustees said they want to move quickly on the law.

“The concern is that if we do not have such a law, there’s nothing to stop someone from putting a permanent tent up,” said trustee Jeremy Rosof.