A male gunshot victim found dead just before midnight Saturday on a Roslyn street was identified Tuesday as a Hempstead teenager, Nassau police said.

Police called to the scene at 11:59 p.m. Saturday near Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive found the victim laying on the ground, authorities said Sunday.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Jarol Hernandez, 17.

Police had not announced any arrests in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call Naasau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.