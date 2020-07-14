TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Fatal gunshot victim found in Roslyn ID'd as Hempstead teenager, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A male gunshot victim found dead just before midnight Saturday on a Roslyn street was identified Tuesday as a Hempstead teenager, Nassau police said.

Police called to the scene at 11:59 p.m. Saturday near Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive found the victim laying on the ground, authorities said Sunday.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Jarol Hernandez, 17.

Police had not announced any arrests in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call Naasau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

 

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Logo for Newsday's investigative piece, "Long Island Divided." Suffolk Fair Housing task force seeks to combat historic segregation on LI
Nassau County and Lynbrook village officials unveil a Nassau, Lynbrook officials start blue-ribbon campaign to back police
A man wearing a mask heads into La Officials: Instances of COVID-19 spread in Suffolk 'a wake-up call'
Frank Rodgers. Father of 10 remembered as a 'workhorse' and 'role model'
Health care workers look on during a ceremony Plainview road renamed 'Heroes Way' to honor first responders
Francesca Kiel is taken from Nassau County Police Daughter pleads guilty to deadly attack on mother
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search