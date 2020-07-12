A male gunshot victim found on a Roslyn street late Saturday night was pronounced dead at a hospital, Nassau police said.

Officers responding just before midnight Saturday to the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive found the victim laying on the ground, police said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the homicide can call Naasau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.