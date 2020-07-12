TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
SEARCH
79° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Male victim found in Roslyn dies of gunshot wounds, Nassau police say

By Newsday Staff
Print

A male gunshot victim found on a Roslyn street late Saturday night was pronounced dead at a hospital, Nassau police said.

Officers responding just before midnight Saturday to the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive found the victim laying on the ground, police said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the homicide can call Naasau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Nassau County police investigate a deadly stabbing that Police name man stabbed dead after verbal altercation
Wai Fong Leung died May 29 due to Kidney transplant was LIer's 'new lease on life.' COVID-19 took it from her.
Jimmy and Elias Trahanas, owners of the Golden State park concessions reopen; historic sites move closer
Members of the New York State Assembly meet Can NY's 'cash out' policy survive the pandemic?
Faye Doomchin leaves Nassau County police headquarters in British tourist killing case kicks off as LI's first criminal trial since pandemic
"It's too early with all the rising [numbers Despite reopenings, LIers have mixed feelings about going back to movies, gyms
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search