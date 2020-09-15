A masked male suspect robbed a Roslyn Savings Bank in Lawrence on Tuesday after handing a teller a note demanding money and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, Nassau police said.

The robbery occurred about 11:10 a.m. at the bank branch on 333 Central Ave., police said in a statement.

The suspect "approached the teller and passed a note demanding money," cops said.

The teller complied and the suspect, described as 6 feet tall with a medium build, then fled with the cash, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect wore a black T-shirt and hat, dark pants, and a surgical mask.

Police said there were four employees and four customers inside the bank during the robbery. No one was injured, officials said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.