Ruth Bader of Brooklyn had just been married in the living room of her fiancé, Martin Ginsburg of Rockville Centre, when her new mother-in-law placed a pair of wax ear plugs in the young bride’s palm.

"In every good marriage," Evelyn Ginsburg told Ruth on June 23, 1954, "it helps to be a little deaf."

Six decades later, then-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, the wisdom guided not only her marriage of 56 years, but also "in every workplace, including the Supreme Court," where the liberal justice befriended some of her ideological opponents.

"When a thoughtless or unkind word is spoken, best to tune it out," the justice wrote in 2016. "Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade."

The couple decided to get married on Long Island at his parents’ home, 37 Dogwood Lane, to save money on wedding costs -- the guest list was limited to 18 family members -- and spend instead on an extended honeymoon in Europe, according to "Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life," by Jane Sherron De Hart.

His family’s Colonial home in the suburbs sat at the edge of the Rockville Centre Golf Course and Country Club, and was a contrast from the downstairs apartment in Flatbush, Brooklyn, where she grew up, the biography said.

"The Ginsburg residence resounded with the sounds of Marty's lively younger siblings and the constant talk about golf by parents and son," the biography said.

But the family couldn’t join the nearby country club: Jews like the Ginsburgs were barred.

Ruth’s own mom had died on the eve of her high school graduation, and her future-in-laws incorporated her into their Long Island life, including Martin’s father, Morris, who used his connections to get her summer work at an Abraham & Straus department store on the Island, the biography said.

Martin, a tax law professor, died in 2010.

The house is now owned by Chloe Schiele, who says she heard about the Ginsburg connection when she first bought it.

"It’s nice," Schiele said in an interview outside the house, an American flag hanging from the porch. "It’s a great source of pride."

Soon after news of the justice’s death -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C., of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer -- there have been several knocks on the door of Schiele’s house, she said.

Except for the ceiling, she said, the living room is relatively the same as it was when Ruth Bader and Martin Ginsburg were wedded in 1954.

With Caroline Curtin