A coalition of civil rights and police fraternal organizations on Thursday publicly called for Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to resign for comments he made in a Newsday interview that linked the county’s failure to hire more Black and Hispanic police officers to the prospective job candidates coming from "broken homes."

"At this point, the commissioner of police for the county of Nassau should resign, that he should submit his resignation immediately." said civil rights attorney Frederick K. Brewington, of the Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability, an advocacy group created to help implement reform in policing on Long Island. "This is a commissioner who has shown over and over again, that he cannot appropriately address the needs of diversity and race in the county of Nassau as the leader of the Nassau County Police Department."

Brewington, who spoke at a Thursday afternoon news conference at his Hempstead law office, was joined by officials from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Grand Council of the Guardians, National Latino Officers Association, Long Island United to Transform Policing and Community Safety, United for Justice in Policing Long Island and Long Island Progressive Coalition.

Thursday news conference represented a growing chorus of calls for Ryder’s resignation.

Ryder, who previously apologized in a written statement and at a news conference following the publication of Newsday’s story last month, has resisted calls to resign from at least three civil rights leaders, including Brewington. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has said she disagreed with Ryder’s comments, but said calls for Ryder’s resignation were unfair.

Spokesman for Ryder and Curran did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ryder, in an interview published in Newsday last month, said he had two parents who pushed him to pursue a law enforcement career and drew a parallel between the family life of racial minorities and their success at becoming police officers.

"These kids struggle in these communities because they don’t have both parents around," Ryder said. "They don’t have a family history of law enforcement. And they’re at a disadvantage starting off. And we have to recognize it’s true."

Ryder, while referencing the department’s efforts to recruit in Roosevelt, a predominantly Black and Hispanic community, said: "Look, a lot of these kids come from broken homes. A lot of the kids come from struggles in their neighborhood. And they need that advantage, they need someone to push them a little bit."

A Newsday investigation last month reported that just 36 Black police officers were hired from a pool of 2,508 Black applicants, who had taken the 2012 police test. Of 3,389 Hispanic applicants from the same test, 89 were hired.

Black and Hispanic candidates were eliminated from contention during the hiring process, which includes a physical fitness test and a background investigation, at higher rates than their white counterparts despite decades of federal monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department.

Newsday found similar results in Suffolk, where 1,419 Black applicants for the Suffolk department produced only 16 Black cops in the four years after a 2015 test.

In a news release sent prior to the news conference, Brewington said Ryder’s comments to Newsday were "not an isolated incident, but rather add to a pattern demonstrating his lack of understanding and unwillingness to engage regarding racial disparities in police practices within the Department."

Brewington said Ryder’s comments were the "third such incident within the past six months and make clear that he can no longer effectively serve in his current position. Put simply, 3 strikes, you’re out!"

Brewington pointed to written questions that Ryder responded to in December 2020 when he was asked to acknowledge racial disparities in Nassau police arrests.

"In neither instance did Commissioner Ryder acknowledge these objective and incontrovertible racial disparities," said Brewington.

Brewington also pointed to a March 22 Nassau County Legislature meeting during which Ryder, according to Brewington, "again failed to acknowledge racial disparities in policing."