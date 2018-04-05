A coalition that includes transit advocates and chambers of commerce on Thursday identified nearly 30 roads the group deemed the most unsafe on Long Island for pedestrians and cyclists.

Topping the list are three roads in Freeport that meet at two intersections. The streets are North Main Street, Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway, said Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island, a nonprofit group that advocates for transit-oriented development.

At these junctions, from 2014 to 2016, there were 66 collisions in which vehicles struck pedestrians and cyclists, Alexander said at the seventh annual Complete Streets Summit, held at the Sustainability Institute at Molloy College in East Farmingdale. There were an additional 30 collisions with pedestrians and cyclists within a quarter-mile radius from the intersections during the same period.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, this year’s keynote speaker, said she is working to address the unsafe streets, but offered no details.

“I am working very closely with our planning team and our engineering and traffic safety guys about how we could make it more safe,” Curran said in response to a reporter’s question.