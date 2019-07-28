Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash on the Meadowbrook Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, State Police said.

Samantha C. Shaw, 23, of Westbury, and Timothy J. Lafferty, 24, of Syosset, died after a BMW struck their automobile and two other vehicles while going northbound near exit M1 off Old Country Road, officials said. The carsh occurred near Garden City and Westbury.

The 2013 BMW X5, driven by Thomas A. Bochichio, 22, of Massapequa Park, first struck a 2018 Honda Civic, sending the Honda into a steel light pole on the right shoulder, police said.

The BMW continued northbound, striking both a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Shaw, and a 2017 GMC Acadia, which stopped in the center median, police said. The BMW and Chrysler continued a short distance before stopping in the center of the roadway, police said.

Shaw and Lafferty, who was in the front passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bochichio was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola for minor injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the northbound section of the Meadowbrook Parkway was still closed at 7:29 p.m. Sunday between exits M1 and M2, officials said.

The New York State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed crash to contact State Police Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.