Town orders vendor to cease operations at catering hall

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen has ordered a town vendor facing scrutiny from law enforcement to cease operations at a town-owned catering hall in Lido Beach after discovering the vendor does not have a contract to operate the facility and hosts few events there.

Dover Sands Inc. has run the Sands on Lido Beach by an apparent "verbal agreement" with town officials since 2011, Gillen said at a news conference in front of the beachfront catering hall Tuesday morning. She called the arrangement "extremely troubling."

"There is nothing in place protecting the town and the town taxpayers from potential liability at this facility," she said.

In 2018, Gillen said, Dover hosted eight events at Sands and paid the town $20,000, which she characterized as a meager sum, given the beachfront property is worth $66 million.

Butch Yamali, chief executive of Dover Sands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yamali also operates the nearby town-owned Malibu Beach Park. Newsday reported over the summer that Yamali owed the town hundreds of thousands in outstanding rental fees on Malibu, and that he had has paid Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph Cairo and Cairo's son more than $1 million for consulting work at Malibu.

In August, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York subpoenaed the town for records on Dover. Yamali asked the state Supreme Court in Nassau County to confirm the contract was "lawfully and validly extended.” The litigation is ongoing.