The Hempstead Town Board is meeting Tuesday morning for the final time under the leadership of outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino.

Its agenda includes public hearings for several highly contested proposals concerning ethics reforms, as well as votes to appoint, promote, transfer or give raises to nearly 200 town employees, and changes to the union’s collective bargaining agreement.

Santino’s critics, including Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen and Town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, have called the moves part of an “11th-hour” power grab that would keep his “loyalists” employed under the new administration.

Republican Santino lost to Gillen, a Democrat, in an upset that will change the face of Long Island’s GOP stronghold. Gillen will be formally sworn in as the town’s first Democratic supervisor in more than a century on Jan. 2.

Tuesday’s public hearings will allow residents and others to give their opinions — there is a five-minute time limit per speaker, per topic — on several pieces of legislation:

An ethics reform package championed by Santino, which King Sweeney has called a “political hit job” for its $125,000 outside income cap that could prevent the aviation attorney from running for re-election, that must go through the legislative process again after an error was discovered in its public notice.

A mass mailers resolution that would restrict incumbents who want to send out mailers to their constituents within 45 days of an election.

Two separate proposals that would create the position of an inspector general, who would monitor possible waste and corruption within town government.

The town board is also scheduled to vote on nearly 200 personnel measures — all of which are currently listed under a single resolution. It’s not clear if the town board can vote on the measures individually.

Also on the agenda are changes to the union’s collective bargaining agreement that no town union employee can be terminated for budgetary reasons — only for misconduct or incompetence.

The town board meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. at Town Hall’s Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, 1 Washington St. in Hempstead.