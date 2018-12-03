Fashion and religion: Sarah Dukes

Every morning inside a charming brick-accented home with a pointy roof in Cedarhurst, Sarah Dukes opens her eyes and decides which wig she’s going to wear.

“I have one that’s a ponytail wig for when I’m exercising or when it’s really hot outside,” she said. “I have an everyday one, I have a more dressy one… It’s fun for me; there are different lengths, different colors.”

For married Orthodox Jewish women, the Talmud dictates covering the hair is as an obligation to convey modesty. How it’s covered is at the discretion of the community, so while some Orthodox Jewish women wear wigs, others wear scarves or hats to conceal their natural hair.

In addition, Dukes, a mother of six, covers her elbows, upper arms, shoulders and collarbone, usually in soothing colors like yellow and turquoise. Anything from the knee and above is hidden by a long skirt.

“I think that sometimes people look at us -- especially in the summer -- and they feel bad for us,” said Dukes. “‘Oh, how are you wearing long sleeves? It's summer.’ Covering your hair, you're not able to wear shorts.”

But for Dukes, what she puts on every day is no different than what police officers, soldiers and news anchors wear.

“Everyone has a uniform or something that they wear that identifies who they are, and they're proud of it. Sometimes it's definitely inconvenient to wear certain things or to cover certain things, but it also comes with a sense of pride.”

Dukes, 35, is a Hasidic Jewish woman. She’s a musician with a passion for piano and used to work as a mental health counselor. She grew up in North Carolina as one of four children -- two sisters and a brother -- to parents originally from South Africa. They came to the United States in 1980, and the family became more religious as the kids got older.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Slowly we started keeping more kosher, so we went to Burger King or McDonald’s and ate it on the stoop of our house because we didn’t want to bring it into our kosher house,” Dukes said. “We slowly started learning more and becoming more religious.”

Dukes remembers a time in her life when she sported shorts and short sleeves regularly. “I didn't follow all of the laws of modesty,” she said. “It wasn't until I was about 12 or 13 and I was learning more and more about the religion and then went away to Yeshiva [University], and I learned about it and began appreciating the different laws and the reasons behind it.”

Now, Dukes calls her personal style “casual, but classy.” She gravitates toward soft colors and chunky costume jewelry to “embellish” her outfits. “It shows character.”

“In Judaism, we believe that women are respected and valued,” she said. She paraphrases a verse in Psalms and refers to women as “daughters of the king.”

“So in essence, we are princesses, and princesses have certain dress codes.”

Another way Dukes expresses herself is through music. In addition to teaching her the customs and traditions of Judaism, her parents also showed her how to play the piano. She started when she was 6, but after a year or two, Dukes says she got bored and wanted to quit.

“My parents refused to let me stop,” she said with a smile. “And they said, ‘We don’t care, you don’t have to practice, but you have to sit by the piano every day for 20 minutes.’ They made me sit there! I was a stubborn girl and I refused to practice.”

Dukes started to just play around on the keys, pushing her sheet music aside. That’s when she realized she didn’t need it at all -- she could make up her own melodies. She wrote her first song when she was 8, called “Elephant in Tights.”

“And once that happened, the piano was like a magical device for me. It was a place I turned to anytime I needed to express myself or release something.”

Music is both a passion and a career for Dukes, even as it’s still a source of her insecurities sometimes. The thought of producing an album was “scary” for her at first, she says, but her family and friends encouraged her.

“I always kind of shoved the idea aside, appreciating their support but feeling like I knew better,” Dukes said. “And then at some point I realized that it doesn’t really make sense for everyone to be wrong and for me to be right. It makes so much more sense for everyone else to be right and for me to be wrong.”

Dukes went on to release two albums of her compositions, all written by her and performed by pianist Yaron Gershovsky. Her first album, “Finding Forever,” consists of pieces she composed in high school that she calls “pure and innocent.” Her second album, “Life Sometimes,” is full of compositions she wrote after getting married and having children. Her melodies are dreamy and precise, often building up to a powerful climax.

“I realized that God gave me a gift and I’m not using it,” she said. “I was saying it’s not good enough to share with anyone or the world, and almost as if I’m being unappreciative of God’s gift to me. I realize that I fell in society’s trap that dictates that only that which is perfect can be valued and respected and anything less than that is not good enough.

“I realized through this whole process that really what people appreciate is something that comes from the heart.”

Dukes says she’s working on another album and is releasing a new single called “Triumph” “within the next few weeks.” When she struggles with self-doubt, she leans on support from her friends and family.

“If I'm feeling insecure, I do have to kind of turn inward and reflect on the fact that [my music] isn't for myself; I can't be selfish with this,” Dukes said.

“My feelings are valid. Everything that comes out of me is valid. And there's no reason to put that down at all.”