By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A crash Wednesday morning involving a mini-school bus sent multiple children to a hospital with minor injuries, Malverne police said.

The age of the schoolchildren and the exact number of injured was not immediately known.

Police said the crash involving the bus and another vehicle occurred at the intersection of Cornwell Avenue and Horton Street at about 7:45 a.m. Photos from the scene show the front of the Suburban Bus Transportation Inc. bus heavily damaged, with the right front end impacted against a tree.

Police said the investigation was continuing. Firefighters from the Malverne Fire Department also responded to the scene to aid and assist in the accident rescue.

A representative of Suburban declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

