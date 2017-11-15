TODAY'S PAPER
Union for school-bus drivers, company go back to the table

Ongoing strike by drivers for Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. is affecting 20,000 students at four Nassau school districts.

William Johnson, superintendent of the Rockville Centre school district, discusses the school bus strike on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Eidler  scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
A federal mediator has scheduled another round of talks for this evening between the striking bus drivers’ union and leaders of Baumann and Sons Buses Inc. of Ronkonkoma in the hopes of settling a nearly two-week-old labor dispute that has disrupted transportation for 20,000 students in four Nassau County school districts.

Negotiators for the Transport Workers Union Local 252 and the company...

Scott Eidler is an education reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2012. He is a native Long Islander.

