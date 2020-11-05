Three juveniles and one adult were hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a crash between a school bus and a car in Westbury, Nassau County police said.

The crash on Maple Avenue was reported to police at 3:47 p.m., a police spokesman said.

The minors and adult were hospitalized on an assessment basis, the spokesman said.

Police did not know the extent of injuries, if any, of the people who were hospitalized. There was no other information available Thursday about 5:40 p.m.