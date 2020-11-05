TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: 3 children, 1 adult hospitalized after school bus, car collide

A car collided with a school bus at

A car collided with a school bus at the intersection of School Street and Maple Avenue in Westbury on Thursday. Credit: Neil Miller

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Three juveniles and one adult were hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a crash between a school bus and a car in Westbury, Nassau County police said.

The crash on Maple Avenue was reported to police at 3:47 p.m., a police spokesman said.

The minors and adult were hospitalized on an assessment basis, the spokesman said.

Police did not know the extent of injuries, if any, of the people who were hospitalized. There was no other information available Thursday about 5:40 p.m.

