Threat prompts stepped up security at Hicksville schools, official says

Nassau police are outside Hicksville Middle School on

Nassau police are outside Hicksville Middle School on Thursday in Hicksville. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Keldy Ortiz and Joan Gralla keldy.ortiz@newsday.com, joan.gralla@newsday.com
A beefed up police presence is greeting students Thursday at Hicksville's public high school and middle schools as authorities investigate a social media threat, a school official said late Wednesday.

A district robocall to parents on Wednesday night informed them of the additional Nassau police officers at both Hicksville High School and Hicksville Middle School, according to board president Phil Heckler.

He said authorities would be searching for whoever posted a photograph of a 9 mm handgun on social media.

"We’re not sure what the source is," Heckler said.

Nassau police would not comment Thursday morning, although a police vehicle was seen outside the middle school Thursday morning.

Neither the school district or its representatives commented Thursday morning.

With Joan Gralla and Howard Schnapp

