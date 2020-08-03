Police are searching for the driver of a red crew cab pickup truck that struck and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy as he rode a scooter on Eastgate Road in Massapequa Sunday, authorities said.

The driver is believed to be a woman, police said.

Police said the boy was riding the scooter on Eastgate Road when he was struck by the pickup about 3:30 p.m., police said. Police said the driver then fled the scene northbound on Eastgate Road,

The boy suffered what police described as “multiple serious injuries” and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition Monday.

Surveillance photos of the truck were released Monday by Nassau County police — and anyone with information on the vehicle or anything else related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS of Seventh Squad detectives at 516-573-6753.

All calls will remain confidential.