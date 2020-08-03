TODAY'S PAPER

Officials: Cops looking for driver who hit boy, 11, on scooter and fled

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for the driver of a red crew cab pickup truck that struck and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy as he rode a scooter on Eastgate Road in Massapequa Sunday, authorities said.

The driver is believed to be a woman, police said.

Police said the boy was riding the scooter on Eastgate Road when he was struck by the pickup about 3:30 p.m., police said. Police said the driver then fled the scene northbound on Eastgate Road,

The boy suffered what police described as “multiple serious injuries” and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition Monday.

Surveillance photos of the truck were released Monday by Nassau County police — and anyone with information on the vehicle or anything else related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS of Seventh Squad detectives at 516-573-6753.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

