Scooter driver killed in West Hempstead collision, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man on a battery-powered Bird scooter died after he was struck by a 2021 Mazda on the Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead just before midnight Thursday, Nassau police said.

The Mazda driver was headed west on the turnpike. The scooter driver, who was not identified, was headed east, police said.

The Mazda driver remained at the site of the collision, which occurred near Cherry Valley Road, police said. The Mazda underwent safety checks, police said.

The police could not immediately say whether the scooter driver was wearing a helmet.

Helmets are required in New York for minors on scooters and for anyone on a model that can reach 25 mph, according to the National Law Review web site.

The top speed a Bird scooter can reach is 18 mph, retailers say.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

