Two firefighters were injured in a blaze that appears to have started in a space heater in a house in Seaford early Sunday morning, a fire department spokesman said.

Police said the 3 a.m. blaze “appeared to start from a space heater in the boiler room” at the house on Island Channel Road and that there were no injuries reported, but Wantagh Fire Department spokesman Kevin J. Regan said later Sunday that two firefighters “sustained minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.”

Regan said about “75 firefighters/medics” responded to the blaze and the fire was declared under control in about 45 minutes.

“The fire was in Seaford, but in the Wantagh Fire District,” Regan said, so both departments responded to the scene, and the North Bellmore and North Massapequa fire departments stood by at Wantagh’s fire headquarters “to provide coverage.”

There was no one in the house when the fire started, police said.