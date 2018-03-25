TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Space heater may have started Seaford house fire, cops say

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Island Channel Road in Seaford on Sunday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

Two firefighters were injured in a blaze that appears to have started in a space heater in a house in Seaford early Sunday morning, a fire department spokesman said.

Police said the 3 a.m. blaze “appeared to start from a space heater in the boiler room” at the house on Island Channel Road and that there were no injuries reported, but Wantagh Fire Department spokesman Kevin J. Regan said later Sunday that two firefighters “sustained minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.”

Regan said about “75 firefighters/medics” responded to the blaze and the fire was declared under control in about 45 minutes.

“The fire was in Seaford, but in the Wantagh Fire District,” Regan said, so both departments responded to the scene, and the North Bellmore and North Massapequa fire departments stood by at Wantagh’s fire headquarters “to provide coverage.”

There was no one in the house when the fire started, police said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Latest Long Island News

Firefighers battle a blaze at the Ebo Hill Ebo Hill mansion destroyed by fire, cops say
One of the controversial blue and white New Feds: ‘I Love NY’ signs coming down in April
Nassau County legislator and presiding officer Richard Nicolello Nassau lawmakers OK borrowing for reassessment
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Singh details bribes at Mangano’s corruption trial
President Donald Trump, seen with Vice President Mike U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats over poisoning
Harendra Singh, seen here on March 8, was Power on Trial: Singh’s credibility attacked