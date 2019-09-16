Police have ramped up presence at Seaford High School and district officials have announced a two-hour delay in the start of school Monday, after a threat was made Sunday on social media, Nassau County police said.

The threat was made on the social media site Snapchat, police said. Police would not detail the contents of that threat Monday — or say if specific targets were identified.

The threat only affects classes at the high school, which has about 750 students and is located on Seamans Neck Road.

School officials were not immediately available for comment Monday.

