Threat on social media delays Seaford High opening, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police have ramped up presence at Seaford High School and district officials have announced a two-hour delay in the start of school Monday, after a threat was made Sunday on social media, Nassau County police said.

The threat was made on the social media site Snapchat, police said. Police would not detail the contents of that threat Monday — or say if specific targets were identified.

The threat only affects classes at the high school, which has about 750 students and is located on Seamans Neck Road. 

School officials were not immediately available for comment Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.  

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

