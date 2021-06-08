Cops: Driver hits siblings in Seaford, keeps going

A driver who struck two children crossing a street in Seaford Tuesday afternoon but failed to stop, was later located by cops and charged, Nassau police said.

Georgette Maksym, 74, of Seaford, was driving south on Washington Avenue at 3:30 p.m. in a blue Lexus when she hit the children — ages 8 and 12 — who were attempting to cross eastbound at Pittsburgh Avenue, police said.

The children were knocked to the ground but not seriously injured, police said.

Maksym continued south on Washington Avenue, police said.

She was later charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting injury, police said. Maksym was issued an appearance ticket for First District Court in Hempstead.

The Seaford Fire Department responded to evaluate the children, who suffered bruises to their arms and legs, police said.

The victims’ mother was notified and responded to the scene.