Northbound ramps leading to the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway from two major highways will be closed overnight next week because of resurfacing, state officials said Friday.

Resurfacing will be done on the eastbound Northern State Parkway's Exit 36B ramp and the westbound Long Island Expressway's Exit 44N ramp. Both exits are in Oyster Bay, Department of Transportation officials said in a statement. Work begins Monday at 9 p.m. and is expected to end at 6 a.m., authorities said.

The closures are expected to be completed in one week and are part of the $15.9 million rehabilitation project for the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway between the Hempstead Turnpike and the Jericho Turnpike, officials said.

They stressed, however, the work may be canceled, postponed or prolonged because of bad weather.

During the closures, ramps for southbound traffic will remain open, authorities said. But the northbound traffic will be directed to South Oyster Bay Road. Electronic signs will detail additional closures and detours, authorities said.