Search crews recovered the body of a man buried in a 30-foot pit beneath wet dirt and sand in Old Brookville, police said Wednesday, just over 24 hours after another worker died when a wall of the trench collapsed as they installed a septic tank.

Police have not released either of the victim identities.

The discovery of the second victim, 57, ended a search that began after the pit collapsed at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Wolver Hollow Road near Pine Valley Road.

Rescue teams from the Nassau police department's Emergency Service Unit along with Village of Old Brookville police officers made a desperate attempt Tuesday "using shovels and their bare hands" to pull the workers from the pile, said Nassau police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun Tuesday night.

"They put their lives at risk. They went down into this hole,” LeBrun said at the time.

Emergency crews eventually pulled a 45-year-old man from the collapsed pit but he was pronounced dead at the scene, LeBrun said. Efforts to pull out the second victim, continued Tuesday night and well into Wednesday before search teams found his body, officials said.

The septic tank the men were installing at the time of the collapse contained several “large, round concrete cylinders weighing approximately 2,000 pounds,” LeBrun said on Tuesday.

