One driver was killed and another injured after their vehicles collided in Searingtown, Nassau police said early Friday.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, which occurred at 5:09 p.m. Thursday at Searingtown and Old Searingtown roads, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The identities of the drivers, their hometowns, and additional details about the crash were not released.