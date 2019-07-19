TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Man, 20, killed in Searingtown crash, Nassau police say

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at Searingtown and Old Searingtown roads, which killed one man and injured another, police said. Photo Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Newsday Staff
Print

One driver was killed and another injured after their vehicles collided in Searingtown, Nassau police said early Friday.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, which occurred at 5:09 p.m. Thursday at Searingtown and Old Searingtown roads, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

The identities of the drivers, their hometowns, and additional details about the crash were not released.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Sam the bald eagle has been taken from $10G reward for return of missing bald eagle
President Donald Trump at a rally Wednesday in 1600: Trump tries to walk back 'send her back' chant
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is joined by former Cuomo announces offshore wind energy contracts
Luis Alejandro Varela pleaded not guilty Thursday in Mineola man pleads not guilty in MS-13 slaying
In this courtroom sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, second Judge denies Jeffrey Epstein's request for bail
Officials and former Grumman employees who helped build Workers behind Apollo 11 lunar module honored
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search