The public can weigh in on Seritage Growth Properties’ proposal to redevelop the former Sears site in Hicksville at four locations Thursday during a rescheduled hearing.

The Oyster Bay Town Board canceled the originally scheduled March hearing at Hicksville High School due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal to build "Hicksville Village," comprising 425 apartments, retail and office space, a grocery store and parking on the 26.4-acre site, requires hearings on a special-use permit and a draft environmental impact statement.

Town spokesman Brian Nevin said the developer asked to get the hearings — which will be held simultaneously — for the project back on the calendar.

"We felt that now is a time when you can safely gather with the right precautions in place," Nevin said. "The project’s been in the pipeline for quite some time and we believe it’s important for the people of Hicksville to be allowed to express their opinions at a vital time in the middle of this economy."

When officials from Manhattan-based Seritage make their presentation at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, viewers at the Hicksville community center, Hicksville athletic center and Bethpage ice rink will be able to watch it live on video screens. The four sites will have limited capacity to enforce social distancing, allowing for 295 people inside with overflow areas set up to accommodate an additional 55 people at each site.

To get in, the public will first get a temperature check and sign in for contact tracing purposes, Nevin said. Face masks will be required and the town will provide them for anyone who needs one, he said. Public comment will be rotated from the four sites — five people will speak from one location and then comment will go to the next location.

James Bry, executive vice president of development and construction for the company, said the pandemic has made the project more attractive.

"What we’re seeing now in the pandemic — and it’s happening rather rapidly — is ... the flight from the downtowns or the urban core," Bry said. "Where people are going is they’re going to that first ring suburb."

People leaving the urban environment are still looking for a walkable community like they’ve designed for the project, Bry said.

A July report by real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, "Suburban Boom: How COVID-19 May Accelerate the Trend Already in the Making," said that suburban population growth has surpassed primary city growth since 2016.

"As the suburban population grows, occupiers will move more offices to suburbs," the report said. "COVID-19 could further the move as the barriers to working in the city on a daily basis make suburban space more attractive to workers."

The proposal also includes 40,000 square feet of office space that could be rented as co-working space or to a single large company.

Bry said businesses, particularly tech companies, have been reexamining how they set up their workspaces since the pandemic forced offices to close.

"They’re going to a hub-and-spoke model where they have the downtown office, but they’re also going to have a series of offices around the urban core that are all working interconnectedly," Bry said.