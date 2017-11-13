This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Police: Evacuation at Port Washington senior complex after fire

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Firefighters had to evacuate the sixth floor of a senior living complex in Port Washington Monday night because of a fire, Nassau police said.

The fire occurred at the The Amsterdam at Harborside, officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries, police said. No one else was injured in the fire, and everyone returned to the residence just after 9 p.m., according to police. It was unclear when the fire started.

Port Washington Fire Department officials did not immediately release what caused the fire, but Nassau police said there appeared to be no criminality involved.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

