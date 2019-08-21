A Nassau legislator wants to create a commission that would study whether existing statutes are adequate to protect seniors from con artists who have stolen millions of dollars from older people via telephone and internet scams.

Legis. C. William Gaylor III (R-Lynbrook) said his proposed Nassau Commission to Combat Senior Citizen Theft, Fraud and Scams would also look into ways to teach seniors to protect themselves from scammers.

“I want to form a group that would evaluate current laws. Are they adequate to protect seniors? And what can we do to educate and inform seniors? What to we need to prevent these scams?” Gaylor said.

Gaylor introduced legislation earlier this month seeking $250,000 to create an 11-member commission that would include representatives from the Nassau County District Attorney, police, the Department of Social Services and the county attorney.

“It’s about educating and informing our seniors to prevent these scams,” Gaylor said.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said she welcomed Gaylor’s efforts to protect seniors.

“I’m glad the legislature is exploring ways to prevent these kinds of scams,” Singas said. “The best way to prevent these kinds of scams is to educate our seniors.”

Senior scams appear to be on the rise, Singas and other officials have said, in part because it is a low-risk, high-reward crime.

“You don’t need to put a gun in somebody’s face to steal their money anymore,” Singas said. “You just need to be able to get on the internet.”

Singas said her office has provided training to Nassau County bank officials to help them identify potential victims by asking them why they might suddenly be withdrawing large amounts of cash. She wants bank officials to ask customers if they are withdrawing large amounts of cash.

Nassau police said they received 275 phone scam reports from January through mid-July, and 145 involved senior citizens. That’s a big jump from 2018, when police said they received 138 reports of scams against the elderly.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said last week that the department has hosted more than 100 community meetings aimed at educating residents on how to protect themselves.

“The Nassau County Police Department has been training our senior citizens over the past year to fully educate them on what to look out for and to call the police at any time either to clarify the call and/or to make a report,” Ryder said. “We will continue these trainings and I can’t stress enough for all of our residents to contact the police.”

Suffolk police received 522 scammer reports during the first six months of 2019, Commissioner Geraldine Hart said last week at a news conference to raise awareness of scams, up from 320 during the same period in 2018.

Suffolk police, like their Nassau counterparts, have also held several news conferences this year to bring attention to the issue. Suffolk officials have conducted presentations on senior scams to community groups and issued warnings on social media. Suffolk County officials have also encouraged people who believe they have been contacted by con artists to call 311. Operators with the county’s nonemergency hotline. have been trained to refer those calls to the proper law-enforcement agency.

The scams take many different forms, officials said but they all have the same goal: separating vulnerable people from their money. Sometimes con artists identify themselves as police officers and tell victims they need to send money or provide the serial numbers of gift cards to bail loved ones out of jail. Others claim to be IRS representatives demanding money to settle outstanding tax bills.

PSEG officials said at last week’s Suffolk news conference that scammers are identifying themselves as utility employees and demanding money to pay outstanding energy bills.

The con artists often ask for a few thousand dollars, but sometimes they set their sights higher. Fraudsters told a Plainview senior earlier this year that he had won $5.7 million in the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, but that he need to pay thousands of dollars in taxes and fees before he could collect the prize. Lenkeisha Bolton of Queens Village and Dimitri Blanchard of Baldwin were accused of stealing $147,000 from the man and charged earlier this year with third-degree grand larceny and other charges. Their cases are still pending, according to court records.

Seniors are especially vulnerable to scams because they are often unaware that personal information can be gleaned from social media, officials said. Many victims are reluctant to report rip-offs because they are embarrassed.

Law-enforcement officials say these are especially tough cases to investigate because the scam artists are often based in other nations. Domestic fraudsters can be tough to track because they often use untraceable phones.

“We’ve got to do a better job of educating our seniors,” Gaylor said. “Nobody wants to see them victimized. This is a public safety concern.”