Drive by Hicksville's Cantiague Park on a weekday morning in the summer, and Nick Clarelli may be there, adjusting his knee brace and stretching. An athlete knows he has to take care of his body.

Clarelli is 80 and has 56 softball games to play over a six-month season. He is one of 130 members of the New York Senior Softball Association, a Nassau County league for players 68 and older.

“It gives us a reason to get out of bed in the morning,” said Clarelli, 80. Twice a week, his 15-man squad plays a four-inning doubleheader. “I take my anti-inflammatory pills and I’m ready to go.”

On Wednesday, Clarelli and other league standouts, ranging from 73 to 92 years old, will play in its annual All-Star Game. This year, the game will commemorate the Yankees’ 1978 World Series win over the Dodgers.

Clarelli, of East Rockaway, has always loved baseball.

He was an outfielder in high school. He hit .387 when he played for the Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute, which later became Farmingdale State College, in the 1950s.

Clarelli said the New York Yankees had offered him a class C minor league contract for $400 a month after a walk-on tryout when he was 19. But his father had recently died from cancer, and leaving his mother alone in Franklin Square wasn’t an option, he said. He took a job at Kinney Shoes in Franklin Square to help take care of his mother. He has worked in retail ever since.

“At that time, I had to make the decision to play with the Yankees for $400 a month or to stay home with my mother,” he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He played baseball for a few more years, but eventually stopped around age 25. He later coached his son's teams.

About seven years ago, the outfielder start reliving his ballplayer dreams through a local league. This year, he's a member of the senior softball league's Mets squad. Team managers draft all 130 players in the senior league to fill the teams, which are named after Major League Baseball teams.

For a league that hosts 68- to 92-year-olds, the competition is still tough. Clarelli has had his torn meniscus repaired and he plays with a rotator cuff injury.

"We’re wounded warriors,” Clarelli said.

His team is tied for fourth place, with a 16-14 record.

“Nobody is out there just for exercise," he said. "They’re out to win."

The All-Star Game, sponsored by Bristal Assisted Living, is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Field A at Cantiague Park, 480 W, John St. in Hicksville.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect range of ages for players in the senior softball league's All-Star Game.