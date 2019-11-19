TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Crash shuts part of Peninsula Blvd. in Woodmere

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A serious one-car crash has closed down a section of Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere Tuesday for investigation, Nassau County police said.

The incident involved a car crashing into a tree and was reported in a 911 call at 10:49 a.m., police said.

The location is between Saddle Ridge Road and Lafayette Drive.

Police said initial reports are that two people are involved but that details are still emerging.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

