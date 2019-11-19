A serious one-car crash has closed down a section of Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere Tuesday for investigation, Nassau County police said.

The incident involved a car crashing into a tree and was reported in a 911 call at 10:49 a.m., police said.

The location is between Saddle Ridge Road and Lafayette Drive.

Police said initial reports are that two people are involved but that details are still emerging.

