Cops: Workers next door apply tourniquet after man severs arm in machine in Hicksville

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A 28-year-old man severed his arm while working a piece of machinery at the US Food Corp. in Hicksville on Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The victim was working when his right arm became lodged in the machine severing his arm below his elbow, police said.

The victim ran next door to Energy Mechanical Corp. where employees there used a belt as a tourniquet that controlled the man’s bleeding, police said.

Police responded to the scene on Lauman Lane around 12:50 p.m., officers said.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded and will further investigate.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

