Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo broke ground Thursday on a $439 million project to redirect treated sewage from the Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East Rockaway and restore the Western Bays and Reynolds Channel.

Cuomo, joined in a closed event to the public with state officials, kicked off construction on the three-year project that redirects sewage 11 miles under Sunrise Highway to Cedar Creek in Wantagh and then to a three-mile ocean outfall pipe into the Atlantic Ocean.

Cuomo called the Earth Day ground breaking "a project to make a difference for generations." The governor said the only alternative was to pump the sewage north. The Bay Park plant was flooded after Superstorm Sandy, causing $830 million in damage.

"When Superstorm Sandy hit, we focused on Bay Park and looked at the plant. This concept where the plant discharges treated water into the Western Bays makes no sense," Cuomo said. "Why are you still discharging into Reynolds Channel and into the Western Bays. Why would you still do that?"

Once completed, the project will divert 55 million gallons of treated sewage pumped daily from Bay Park and remove 95% of nitrogen being pumped into the Western Bays along the South Shore.

Officials are using an existing aqueduct traveling 7.3 miles under Sunrise Highway from Lynbrook to Wantagh, funded through state and federal grants and Nassau County bonds.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said residents could see the results of cleaner water in the next five years, once the project is completed. He cited the Jones Beach sewage outfall pipe at Zach’s Bay as an example of water that could be restored for boating and fishing after sewage was diverted to Cedar Creek nearly a decade ago.

"This is one of the most transformative projects in Nassau County," Kaminsky said. "Since the 1950s we’ve poisoned the Western Bays."

"Zach’s Bay took advantage of the outfall pipe and the water became clearer and life returned. It’s an example of how technology works," Kaminsky said. "You can look at a dead ecosystem and ask is it worth trying to fix and it worked."