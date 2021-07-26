Jones Beach lifeguard reports being bitten by shark

A lifeguard at Jones Beach State Park reported being bitten Monday morning by a shark, according to the state parks agency.

The lifeguard had been in the Atlantic Ocean near the beach’s Central Mall around 11 a.m. when he felt the bite, said the local parks agency director, George Gorman.

Swimming was suspended, and a state police drone brought in to search the ocean for the shark, he said, but none was found, and swimming resumed at about 2:05 p.m.

The guard was treated by a medic on the scene and referred to a hospital.

Gorman said it’s being investigated whether the bite was indeed from a shark.

