A few sharks spotted about 300 yards off the Central Mall at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh prompted lifeguards to halt swimming at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, one day after a lifeguard possibly was bitten at the same beach.

State police officers saw about two sharks from a helicopter patrol, and both the state police and lifeguards are flying drones, George Gorman, Long Island regional director, Office of Parks, Recreation said by telephone.

"Swimming was immediately prohibited and there have been sightings off and on throughout today; therefore swimming is prohibited at this time," Gorman said.

State park officials said swimmers are only allowed back in the water until at least an hour after a shark is seen.

On Monday, a lifeguard went to the hospital for an inch-long gash on his left calf to be treated. Police said he reported that he felt a tug and saw a fin which he believed to be that of a shark. No further details about his condition were released.

Last week, three sharks seen near two Nassau ocean beaches over two days this week prompted Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Friday to announce increased helicopter and marine patrols in case these predators — for the second year in a row — visit Long Island's cleaner seas more often.

The state parks department on Tuesday announced several additional steps, including: adding lifeguards, increasing patrols by them, park workers and park police officers, sending lifeguards and police officers out in boats, and flying more drones and a state police helicopter.

"Long Island beaches are a crucial resource for New Yorkers in summer, and we must make sure people feel safe when visiting," State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a statement.

"With assistance from New York State Police, we are expanding our measures to patrol for sharks and other potentially dangerous marine animals," he said.