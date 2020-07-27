TODAY'S PAPER
Shark sighting off Lido Beach West, officials say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Shark!

A shark sighting off the shore of Lido Beach West has closed the strip, according to the Town of Hempstead, and in nearby Long Beach all beaches are closed as a precaution, the city wrote in a tweet.

Hempstead hopes the Lido Beach West strip can reopen by early afternoon, once it is deemed safe, said town spokesman Michael Caputo.

The shark, described as being of “significant size,” was spotted by a town lifeguard on a surfboard, he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

