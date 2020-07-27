Shark sighting off Lido Beach West, officials say

Shark!

A shark sighting off the shore of Lido Beach West has closed the strip, according to the Town of Hempstead, and in nearby Long Beach all beaches are closed as a precaution, the city wrote in a tweet.

Hempstead hopes the Lido Beach West strip can reopen by early afternoon, once it is deemed safe, said town spokesman Michael Caputo.

The shark, described as being of “significant size,” was spotted by a town lifeguard on a surfboard, he said.

