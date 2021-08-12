Swimmers at three South Shore beaches were pulled from the water on Thursday after Town of Hempstead lifeguards spotted a shark 25 yards off Lido Beach.

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the six-foot long shark was spotted at about 10:45 a.m. and, as a result, swimmers were pulled out of the water at Point Lookout, Lido Beach and Nickerson Beach.

By afternoon, bathers were allowed back into the water — but only for "waist-deep" swimming at Point Lookout and Lido Beach and "knee-deep" swimming at Nickerson, officials said.

"It’s a bad combination: we have the heat wave, the pandemic and sharks," Clavin said, as lifeguard and jet ski patrols were scouring the water to evaluate when the beaches could be reopened for swimming.

While bathers were hardly enthralled by the situation, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran tried to put the best face on the situation, sharing this Tweet on her official Twitter account: "Sink your teeth into this: today's shark [with a shark emoji] sighting off Lido Beach marks the 20th confirmed sighting off Nassau's beaches so far this summer. That's three more than what Nassau recorded at the same point last year. That's JAW(s) dropping."