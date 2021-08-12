TODAY'S PAPER
Shark spotted off coast of Lido Beach, limited swiming resumes

The Town of Hempstead's shark patrol keeps an

The Town of Hempstead's shark patrol keeps an eye on the waters off Lido Beach West on Thursday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti and John Asbury john.valenti@newsday.com, john.asbury@newsday.com
Swimmers at three South Shore beaches were pulled from the water on Thursday after Town of Hempstead lifeguards spotted a shark 25 yards off Lido Beach.

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the six-foot long shark was spotted at about 10:45 a.m. and, as a result, swimmers were pulled out of the water at Point Lookout, Lido Beach and Nickerson Beach.

By afternoon, bathers were allowed back into the water — but only for "waist-deep" swimming at Point Lookout and Lido Beach and "knee-deep" swimming at Nickerson, officials said.

"It’s a bad combination: we have the heat wave, the pandemic and sharks," Clavin said, as lifeguard and jet ski patrols were scouring the water to evaluate when the beaches could be reopened for swimming.

While bathers were hardly enthralled by the situation, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran tried to put the best face on the situation, sharing this Tweet on her official Twitter account: "Sink your teeth into this: today's shark [with a shark emoji] sighting off Lido Beach marks the 20th confirmed sighting off Nassau's beaches so far this summer. That's three more than what Nassau recorded at the same point last year. That's JAW(s) dropping."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

