TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Swimmers warned after sharks sighted near Long Beach 

Beachgoers in Long Beach Thursday leave just before

Beachgoers in Long Beach Thursday leave just before it begins to rain. Credit: Johnny Milano

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Lifeguards have limited swimming Thursday at some beaches after two small sharks were spotted off the coast of Long Beach, a city official said.

Long Beach lifeguards spotted two 4-foot sharks in the water, briefly closing swimming off the beach, city spokesman John McNalley said. Lifeguards canvassed the water on Jet Skis and reopened the water about 1 p.m.

Hempstead Town officials and Nassau County’s Nickerson Beach have limited swimming to knee deep after the shark sightings Thursday afternoon.

Town and county officials have spotted at least 18 sharks, including six larger bull sharks off the South Shore in the past two weeks, which have prompted swimming closures. Experts say shark sightings have doubled this year because of the large number of fish and warmer waters off the coast, but that shark attacks in New York are rare.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Nassau top stories

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that the Cuomo: New cases remain low as NY records new high of coronavirus tests
Police investigate a deadly crash on the Wantagh Police: One man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
Stores along East Meadow Avenue seen from Veterans East Meadow boasts good food, fun, high-achieving schools
Clara Pomerantz, an East Hills Village trustee who Technology helps make pen pals of students and seniors
The tax break transfer is seen as a Nassau board backs transfer of Coliseum tax breaks
Hawkeye Electric crews work on restoring power to PSEG LI: All who lost power during Isaias restored 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search