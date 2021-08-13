Long Beach ends swimming for the day after sharks are spotted

Long Beach suspended swimming for the afternoon Friday after two sharks were spotted close to shore.

Officials said two spinner sharks, which are typically six feet long, were spotted off Riverside Boulevard in Long Beach shortly after 4 p.m.

Lifeguards cleared the waters of all swimmers on the beach and posted red flags, stopping swimming through the rest of the day.

Lifeguards on Jet Skis were patrolling the waters looking for any additional sharks or sea life they may feed on.

"Please be advised, a few sharks (who live in the ocean) are swimming a bit too close to shore. Red flags are up. Swimming is prohibited for the remainder of the day," the city announced on its Facebook page.

Nassau County officials said 23 sharks have been spotted off South Shore beaches from Robert Moses to Long Beach. A lifeguard reported a one-inch bite from a possible sand tiger shark last month.