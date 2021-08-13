TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Long Beach ends swimming for the day after sharks are spotted

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Long Beach suspended swimming for the afternoon Friday after two sharks were spotted close to shore.

Officials said two spinner sharks, which are typically six feet long, were spotted off Riverside Boulevard in Long Beach shortly after 4 p.m.

Lifeguards cleared the waters of all swimmers on the beach and posted red flags, stopping swimming through the rest of the day.

Lifeguards on Jet Skis were patrolling the waters looking for any additional sharks or sea life they may feed on.

"Please be advised, a few sharks (who live in the ocean) are swimming a bit too close to shore. Red flags are up. Swimming is prohibited for the remainder of the day," the city announced on its Facebook page.

Nassau County officials said 23 sharks have been spotted off South Shore beaches from Robert Moses to Long Beach. A lifeguard reported a one-inch bite from a possible sand tiger shark last month.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Nassau top stories

Towers carrying PSEG Long Island transmission lines in
PSEG reports 1,500 outages, as electricity use soars
The LIRR and sister MTA railroad Metro-North announced
LIRR riders bringing bikes aboard can soon pocket $5 permit fee
Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing is closed to
Four Nassau beaches closed for bathing due to elevated bacteria 
Nassau County police investigate at the scene of
Man on motorcycle dies in South Hempstead crash
Nassau County's population increased 4.2%, or 56,242 residents,
Census 2020: LI population up 3.1%, becoming more diverse
Pre-K students arrive for the school day at
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says 'everyone' in schools should wear masks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?